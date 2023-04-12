Editor:
From 2001 to 2016, with the promise of “good-paying jobs,” Garfield County stepped aside and allowed the oil and gas industry to “drill baby drill,” destroying thousands of acres of wildlife habitat, polluting our air and water and leaving a patchwork of aging and abandoned wells that our children and grandchildren will deal with for generations to come.
In Silt during the boom years, we used to have regular “meet-and-greets” with Antero, which morphed into Ursa. They insisted they were our best friends, providing jobs and financial stability to our community. Their attitude was that without oil and gas, what else would Silt be? We knew the answer even back then — livable.
The pitch is so … very … familiar. Right out of the extraction industries’ playbook. They actually hold seminars on how to use PSYOPS like this on people. First, they condemn those who can’t see the value in destroying the environment for a few “good-paying jobs,” and of course, “the economy.” Then they tell us they represent every man, the “little guy” trying to eke out a living in this rich man’s world.
Salt of the earth. Blue collar. Living wages. Buzzwords. All lies. Don’t fall for it.
In western Garfield County the “good-paying jobs” dried up in 2016, when it became too expensive to drill in the Piceance. That’s good. Except we’re left with the mess. Glenwood Springs, listen to your western neighbors. Lock arms. Stand firm. You do not want what they are selling.
Peggy Tibbetts
Silt