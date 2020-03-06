Editor:
Paul Menter is one of the best columnists writing for the two local newspapers. His most recent column on problems of the Aspen Airport, “Before we build a new airport, let’s fix this,” is one of his best.
However, Menter and others writing on the future of ASE miss a very important point: the impending shortage of pilots. The shortage has important implications for Aspen should the runway be widened to accommodate Boeing and Airbus jets. If it is not widened, flyers on commercial planes into Aspen will be at the mercy of the youngest and most inexperienced pilots flying for airlines.
Commercial airlines in the U.S. rely on a very regimented hierarchy system. The oldest and most experienced pilots fly the large planes. The least experienced fly for regional carriers such as SkyWest, the carrier that operates most of the flights serving Aspen. As pilots gain experience, they graduate from the regional carriers to the trunk line carriers such as United and start flying either Boeing 737s or Airbus 320s. They are replaced by newly trained pilots with fewer hours experience.
The shortage will become more severe in the coming years because almost half the pilots flying for the major airlines will be forced to retire in the next ten years. As they retire the major carriers will hire from the regional carriers, effectively cannibalizing their affiliates. CEOs of the regional carriers, including the CEO of SkyWest, have warned of the shortage. Some smaller markets will lose service.
Aspen will not lose service. However, the pilots flying for the regional carriers will have less and less experience. How this affects the safety or dependability of service is not clear. There is, however, a risk.
The optimal solution would be to widen the runway and allow the new, quiet Airbus and Boeing jets land. This would allow the major carriers such as United to fly their own planes using more experienced crews into Aspen.
Philip Verleger
Denver