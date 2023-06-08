(Note: This letter was originally sent to the Aspen City Council.)
Editor:
I was thrilled to read that the Aspen City Council was in favor of supporting the Armory building’s renovation in the near future for the citizens of Aspen and visitors alike.
As some of you already know, Dr. Richard Lai and I have been asking for this through letters, emails and council meetings for six years. The Armory truly could be the most exciting building in town as you can see from the schematic that Richard drew years ago.
Thank you for not giving up on this Grand Old Lady.
Susan Fleet Welsch
Aspen