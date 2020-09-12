Editor:
Pitkin County’s GOP big wig Frieda Wallison’s battle cry of “If you think that the U.S. represents freedom from oppression and poverty and you believe in the goodness of your fellow Americans, vote Republican” (“National benevolence,” Sept. 11).
Seriously, Frieda. The GOP doesn’t even exist anymore. It’s been hijacked by the least good/least benevolent/least honest/least competent elected official in our country’s history.
Join the Lincoln Project, Frieda, and focus on 2024 and the future. Don’t go down with the ship. You’re better than that.
Jim Noyes
Carbondale