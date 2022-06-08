Editor:
People, please don't listen to columnist Mick Ireland about how to vote in this month's primary (“Good politics is not quite dead, at least here,” Aspen Daily News, June 6).
He obviously doesn’t understand the reason that some people whom he respects are voting for Republican Don Coram. We want to defeat Lauren Boebert in the primary because Colorado’s House District 3 leans Republican. That doesn't mean that we can't vote for a Democrat in November.
This is our only chance to make her a one-term embarrassment to Colorado.
Melissa Waters
Carbondale