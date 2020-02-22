Editor:
Glenwood Springs! A beautiful town on the Western Slope on the way to Aspen. Stop and have some fun in Glenwood before you head up to go skiing at Sunlight or Snowmass or the X games venue Buttermilk or tackle Highlands Bowl. That’s a much better headline than: The tourist economy in beautiful Glenwood Springs, Colorado, destroyed by the greed of another conglomerate wanting to harvest whatever is under the ground.
The rock quarry wanting to expand into the BLM and bring — what is it? — 500 truckloads of rock down Transfer Trail a day, cannot happen! It is already difficult getting through town. I thank everyone else who has written to the editor, gone to the meetings, and who is continuing to fight against the expansion. Thanks to the city for joining in the lawsuit against this plan. I wrote a letter last year after reading the first article about this proposal as to how ridiculous it is. I just can’t believe it’s continued to be a discussion. The answer is no, no, no, no.
Susan Anderson
El Jebel