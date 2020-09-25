Editor:
I was the only ASE Vision Committee member who cast a “no” vote on the recommendations for the redevelopment/expansion of the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport. My decision was made after attending every meeting, including the Technical Working Group meetings, and doing my own research due diligence. From the very beginning, concerns were raised that the ASE Vision committees were not hearing from diverse viewpoints on the project. It felt to many that we were only hearing pro-growth information.
I developed a relationship with several representatives of Mitsubishi who had recently purchased the CRJ700 (and other CRJ aircraft) program from Bombardier. They had firsthand information on the lifespan of the CRJ700s and their commitment to the maintenance and safety of the program. Mitsubishi offered to send a team to present to the BOCC and the ASE Vision committee. This offer was turned down out of hand. There were several other requests to expand our knowledge base that were also ignored.
A key component to the recommendations was that there would be a 60- to 90-day period in which the county would elicit feedback from the FAA and the airlines that serve Aspen with regard to components of the recommendation. Yes, COVID hit, but where is the update on this information for the community?
Other ASE Vision committee members are expressing concerns with the recommendations as more information is finally being revealed. Please, county commissioners, pause your decision-making and give yourselves the time to assimilate what has become knowledge in the general community.
There is so much more that is needed to make wise decisions including emissions and noise assessments; a thorough analysis of the safety issues that might become a problem with moving some or all of the FBO to the other side of the runway creating the need for aircraft to cross the one and only runway to get to the taxiway; the proposed building of hundreds of housing units on the Lumberyard property at the end of the runway and pinch point of the highway; very importantly study the possibility of becoming a “local-control” airport where the community can have voice in what kind of aircraft can operate here, John Wayne Airport (SNA) did it, and so much more.
Please don’t lock yourselves into a decision that may become moot. Electric passenger aircraft is advancing incredibly fast. This may solve lots of problems and in the meantime, we know we will have the CRJ700 workhorse aircraft to safely operate at ASE.
Valerie Braun
ASE Vision committee member