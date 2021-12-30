Editor:
Aspenites have become too familiar with lamenting the loss of businesses serving working-class locals. Unwilling to miss out on the fun, the city is getting in on the act of closing long-existing, local-owned, local-serving businesses. Their target? Pre-K child care.
In a change that had the best of intentions, Kids First and the city of Aspen collaborated to tighten lease restrictions at the Yellow Brick Building, which is home to several separate child care providers. Rather than the intended outcome of pressuring providers to be open more days, these lease restrictions will instead drive two long-existing providers out of business and destabilize day care for 100 working families.
Officials have responded. Rather than admitting an unintentional wrong, they are digging their heels in and casting blame at the child care providers. Both the city and Kids First say they look forward to finding new day care providers who can meet the new lease requirements. They must be wildly naïve to think there is a stockpile of qualified educators hanging out in the valley, with adequate housing, just waiting to be employed.
To Aspen and Kids First: It is OK that what seemed like a good idea is not working out as imagined. These are tough times and making the hard policy decisions that improve quality of life for families in Aspen is not easy. But this is wrong. Do not stay this course and drive more local-owned, local-serving businesses out. Reconsider your proposed lease. Do not pull stable child care from 100 Aspen families.
James Spencer
Aspen