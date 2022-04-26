Editor:
We are a family that has lived in Glenwood a long time. We are passionate about Glenwood Springs. What has happened in the last few years — over 20% growth the last two years — truly breaks our hearts.
How can a city council approve hundreds and hundreds of high-cost rental units? The working residents can’t afford them. Why do we suffer while these out-of-town people make fortunes? The streets are full, the schools are full, the store is full. These massive developments make absolutely no sense. The 480 Donegan proposal is just another high-price, high-density project that would trap us residents when the fires come. Please, deny the city’s annexation by voting yes on B.
Michael and Ann Hoban
Glenwood Springs