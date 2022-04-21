Editor:
If you live in West Glenwood, you know the 480 Donegan proposal is totally unacceptable. It will change the whole character of West Glenwood and beyond. Huge impacts on our infrastructure will occur. We have had three weeks of intense winds. Fire fuels are tinder dry, with red flag warnings. Full evacuations, the city of Glenwood’s No. 1 priority, would not be possible. This project is way too big, not affordable, and will destroy our quality of life. Even though West Glenwood residents live next door to this proposed nightmare, we do not get to vote on it. We live in Garfield County. We are counting on our city of Glenwood neighbors to vote yes on B. Absolutely. Yes on B.
Ann and Michael Hoban
Glenwood