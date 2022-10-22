Editor:
President Biden has invoked armageddon to describe our testy relationship with Russia. I wish he hadn’t. Armageddon isn’t a synonym for every rumor of war. It’s a biblical term for the last earthly battle between good and evil.
It never fails. International incidents like the war in Ukraine coax Bible prophesy experts out of the woodwork like carpenter ants. They’re less frenetic than conspiracy theorists, but just as passionate. Suddenly, everyone’s an “end-of-days” expert. On 9/11, one observer reported a pall of black smoke from one of the World Trade Center buildings that resembled Osama bin Laden.
Christians know that the Bible has different doomsday plans. Nonbelievers scoff at such musings as coincidence. I’ve shrugged off my share of “coincidences”, but they keep piling up.
In 1973, I read Hal Lindsey’s book, “The Late Great Planet Earth” then saw the movie in 1979. Both got my attention, but decades later, planet Earth still isn’t “late.” The movie did, however, correctly predict the rise of the European Union and a substantial increase in natural disasters. Add multiple hotspots like Ukraine, the Middle East and China/Taiwan, and you have a recipe for unsettling coincidences.
The movie’s narrator Orson Welles, in his best “War of the Worlds” voice, states “There can be little question that our technology has advanced beyond our moral judgment of how to use it.”
Religion and Mother Nature aside, that alone is worrisome.
Jim Newton
Itasca, Ill.