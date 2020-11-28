Editor:
Kudos to Steven Hackbarth who inadvertently fed two hospitals on Thanksgiving night! At 11 p.m. on the night shift I went to the emergency department entrance at Valley View Hospital to pick up some food my friend was sharing with my crew and me due to an abundance of leftovers from his work. I was perplexed as to where this food was dropped, as he said he left it with security, but security said no one had come and the food was nowhere to be found.
Strange. So I called him up and asked: You left it at Valley View, right? Wrong ... he went to Aspen Valley Hospital. I also work there as needed, so there was some confusion.
I called AVH and let them know what had happened, said a Happy Thanksgiving and the night went on. They were equally perplexed by this mystery delivery and we all had a good laugh.
But Steven didn’t leave it at that. He came to Valley View and delivered more food, enough for the whole crew.
Both hospitals ate well on Thanksgiving.
Renee Holcomb
Carbondale