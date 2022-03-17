Editor:
Imposing a moratorium on residential development amid a shortage-of-housing crisis is madness. Is there really such a lack of understanding that the role of a city government is to carry out the people’s business? Let’s go over this again. How exactly is limiting new development of residential housing going to fix the massive shortage of housing? Meanwhile, there are open wounds all over town where new hotels will be installed that will demand more workers than they provide housing for.
Hotels are short-term-rental establishments, and hotels are the major lobby against citizens’ rights to rent rooms in their own houses. Rachel Richards said it, didn’t she? “It is my belief that the work necessary to accomplish code revisions sufficient to bring our code in greater alignment with the Aspen Area Community Plan and elements of service and human infrastructure used to support the resort need to be realigned and I will support this going forward.” Emphasis on “to support the resort.” They packed the tourists in like never before, and they clearly want a monopoly on housing them. This little city government seems to be included with resort ownership, and it shall be solely tasked with housing all the workers for the multinationals that now own the stationary cruise ship this community is becoming? That’s why they are rebranding it from “affordable” housing, to “workforce housing?”
The city certainly isn’t stopping development. Not only did they build a $50 million palace for themselves when they had a perfectly good armory, they are going forward with annexing the lumberyard and building a huge development there. So they can burn carbon, they can sling concrete and drywall, they can truck dirt, like the hotels and commercial development still can, but their home-owning constituents, can’t?
Andrew Scott
Snowmass