Editor:
Big thanks to the town of Snowmass Village and Aspen Skiing Co. — Colorado League High School Mountain Bike Race Weekend, Sept. 24-25.
The Snowmass Village Tourism events team stepped up in a big way to welcome 699 student-athletes from 53 teams. Julie Hardman and Taylor Smith have been incredible partners since 2019. They along with event staff from SkiCo were integral to a successful weekend of high school mountain bike racing.
The weekend was chock full of fun as teams seemed to compete in cheering as well as racing. The course was lined with boisterous fans clad in superhero costumes, which was the theme of the festive weekend. The Colorado League community enjoyed pushing their limits on the challenging, steep course that ascends up Discovery Trail and provides a thrilling twisty descent down Village Bound.
Congratulations to the local teams, Aspen/Basalt, Colorado Rocky Mountain School, Roaring Fork and Glenwood Springs, who excelled on their home dirt. Thanks to Roaring Fork Cycling for hosting the Town Park campground.
The Colorado League community is sincerely grateful for the warm welcome and incredible support provided by the town of Snowmass Village and the Roaring Fork Valley. Much appreciation for fueling the single-track stoke that empowers youth, one pedal stroke at a time.
Kate Rau
Executive director
Colorado High School Cycling League