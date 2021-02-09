Editor:
Unlike many who move here and want to change things, John Doyle has been here long enough to understand what makes our community special. I believe he is able to look at our achievements and failures as a town and use that experience to his advantage going forward. John knows that along with growth and change, we also need preservation and commitment to our community and values. Please join me and many other longtime locals voting for John. As our sheriff said ‘he is one of us.’
Mike Kashinski
Aspen