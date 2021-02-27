Editor:
John Doyle understands how high the stakes are for our community. We all see that Aspen and Pitkin County lands are for sale at increasingly higher prices, and there is a huge industry that exists purely to speculate on real estate transactions. We cannot let the soul of our community become part of that deal. Leadership takes people with long-term perspective, sound judgment, broad knowledge, calm in the biggest storms, and a sense of civic duty. John Doyle is the real thing. He is not a single-issue candidate. Doyle understands Aspen as the ski town, the importance of our vibrant arts and cultural institutions, the value of our backcountry, and our wild ethic. He understands that growing bigger is not a solution to our most fundamental problems, but a challenge we must manage carefully. To understand the stakes, consider the candidate’s motives, advocates and donors before you make your choice. Calm. Balanced. Strong. Community-minded, and in it for the long haul. That’s the John Doyle I have known for over 30 years.
Greg Poschman
Aspen