Editor:
I wandered into the Freedom Rally outside the Garfield County sheriff’s office on Saturday. (My office is across the street.) I heard Dr. Jeff Brake attack mask wearing during the COVID pandemic. The doctor quoted from a New England Journal of Medicine study to discredit masks. I went back to my office to check the study. The study’s authors had this to say about masks: “We understand that some people are citing our article as support for discrediting widespread masking. In truth, the intent of our article was to push for more masking, not less ... Universal masking helps to prevent [asymptomatic] people from spreading virus-laden secretions, whether they recognize that they are infected or not ... This finding is also borne out by recent research associating mask wearing with less transmission of SARS-CoV-2, particularly in closed settings. We therefore strongly support the calls of public health agencies for all people to wear masks when circumstances compel them to be within 6 feet of others for sustained periods.” https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMc2020836. Listen to your doctor. Don’t listen to Dr. Brake
Ted Hess
Glenwood Springs