Editor:
Consider if over a thousand cars and trucks cut through your residential neighborhood daily to save a few minutes or just so they don't have to sit in traffic. Issues of safety, noise, pollution, littering, inconvenience etc. come to mind. The drivers break numerous laws — rolling stop signs, speeding, driving down bike and pedestrian streets closed to through traffic, not yielding to pedestrians in crosswalks, and in general are inconsiderate buzzing by children playing, cyclists, walkers, preschool children, guests of The Meadows Resort, visitors of The Aspen Institute, tourists on guided historic walking tours, etc.
The West End historic residential neighborhood has a preschool, community building, parks, resort, international cultural center, music venue, museum and numerous churches. The historic residential streets were not designed to accommodate high traffic volume. There are no sidewalks, painted center lines or curb-side parking. The city attempted to add another multi-modal bike and pedestrian route (in addition to Hallam Street) through the West End neighborhood but it leads to nowhere. Similarly, residential Power Plant Road and Cemetery Lane, as well as rural McClain Flats Road, are not designed for high traffic.
Vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle safety is a 24-by-7 issue at both entrances into Aspen. The majority of vehicles drive 5 to 10 mph over the posted speed limit (20 mph residential streets and 25 mph on Highway 82 starting at the Castle Creek Bridge) which equates to 25-40 percent over the speed limit. The pedestrian and bicycle routes confuse even locals and stopping at stop signs and using crosswalks seems to be optional. This creates a serious safety issue at both entrances into town and in the city in general. The city is doing little if anything to mitigate the issues with numerous standard methods available including enforcement. The broader solution is evident as well but also an issue the city is also not willing to address.
Brad Hahn
Aspen