Editor:
I have an issue with Steve Skinner's "Snowpack good, canyon bad," commentary in the Jan. 31 Aspen Daily News.
He thinks the most terrifying route out there is I-70 through the canyon. I disagree and would like to explain my issue with his remarks.
Colorado road safety is under the Division of the Colorado Department of Public Safety and its department of transportation. I believe they have recently deemphasized the importance of speeding citations since I see few traffic stops on Interstate 70 from the east end of the canyon all the way to Grand Junction.
Since the canyon has lower speed limits, a substantial number of vehicles travel well beyond the various speed limits. Long-haul truckers are generally the most respectful and careful drivers, but apparently, they, too, like everyone else, are more comfortable ignoring the canyon's speed limits.
Steve, I thank you for your article, however I don't appreciate your headline, "canyon bad." I would have preferred a different story with the headline, "drivers bad."
Floyd Diemoz
Glenwood Springs