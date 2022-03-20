Editor:
Bravo. Mike Kaplan’s quote of diamonds to duct tape is laugh out loud. If you’re not a billionaire in that town, you’re just “duct tape.” As they say, “only in Aspen.” After three decades in Aspen, I watched my town become full of strangers that need to be noticed and always first. Breaks my heart. John Denver would cry if he saw our beautiful little ski town of Aspen today.
I will be forever grateful for the beauty and the experience the town gave me in the past. But that dream life is now past. Nobody says hello when hiking by in the woods, no one looks up at the beautiful eagles flying by. They are too busy looking down to check their bank account apps, while wearing their expensive, trendy ASPENX microwave ski coats. Or is it extreme one-pieces that are trending now? Either way, no matter how much money you paid for them, I can bet the bottom dollar that none of them are waterproof, and you’ll freeze your butt off on the mountain in these cold temperatures. Vote with your dollars. Duct tape is cool. Recycle and renew. Good luck, Aspen. Hope is not lost — just do the right thing. Vote with your dollars.
Michelle Lawson
Aspen