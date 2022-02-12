Editor:
Newsweek has a national story trending that’s about a $27,000 receipt from Cloud Nine Aspen that went viral online. Most of the bill was for “champagne sprays” where conspicuous “consumers” spray themselves with overpriced bottles of Veuve Clicquot. Not even “Dumb and Dumber” could anticipate this punchline for our idiot village, which seems ever prepared to outdo itself with glorified ridiculousness. How dumb do you have to be to wet yourself down with Champagne on a mountainside in winter, whether you are getting a snowcat down in a cloud of diesel exhaust or not?
On a related note, for the love of all that is right in the world, stop running a snowcat all day at the top of Highlands on national forest land! If you can’t hike the bowl from the start, you shouldn’t be hiking the bowl at all.
Andrew Scott
Snowmass