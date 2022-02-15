Editor:
The death of Bernice Durand seems to have gone unnoticed except at the Aspen Physics Center. Bernice was a theoretical physicist who until her retirement was a professor at the University of Wisconsin. Her first visit to the Aspen Physics Center was in 1971 and she was the first woman to have been elected a trustee
She was very much responsible for the gender equality, which is a goal of the center. Her husband, Loyal "Randy" Durand, is also a noted theorist and was until his retirement also a professor at Wisconsin. They have a lovely home in the West End to which they retired.
Bernice was noted for her photography and her photos of our more distinguished visitors can be found on our walls. She also was responsible for making the center a welcoming place for the few women in our profession.
Jeremy Bernstein
New York