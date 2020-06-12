Editor:
Once again I do not want to dwell on negative, but I can’t help but say something about this. Allowing folks to move into Marolt for $3,100 doesn’t sound like affordable housing to me. Along with insult to injury — $75 for parking. What it has to offer is so cookie-cutter without a kitchen, half a fridge and a microwave. Of course whoever gets the front room gets their privacy compromised because that is the way in and out. I believe i have come up with a good solution for at least some of the buildings. Two units can be turned into one by taking inside connecting doors out. Then you have three bedrooms that could be rented individually for $800 let’s say? Then at least there would be a normal entrance. But this is just another on a list of too far gone expectations of Aspen that kill its appeal. Banning longboarding on Maroon Bells because its not considered a sport. Watch out. You will need a permit to float you know where soon enough. Keep the man down and keep him out is all the message is. On a more important issue. Let’s fix this yin and yang thing. Being called black and white was the first mistake. Let’s just go with toned and pale.
Kurt Kalinna
Aspen