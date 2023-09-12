Editor:
Regarding the recent letters to the editor hating on class 1 e-bikes. These letters, discussions and the misinformation are reminiscent of the days when Ajax did not allow snowboarders on the mountain. “Jim Crown could also acknowledge when a mistake was made. The snowboarding ban on Aspen Mountain was the ‘wrong call’ that was corrected for good starting with the 2001-02 season,” he once told reporters. (“Aspen mourns loss of Crown,” June 26, Aspen Daily News.)
Maybe it is time for local officials, the forest service and other entities to enact change, make the right call and allow class 1 e-bikes on singletrack trails throughout the Roaring Fork Valley and the state of Colorado! The recent statements about their speeds uphill (and downhill) and how dangerous they are on singletrack trails are simply not true.
I am a snowboarder who does not own an e-bike and has zero concerns about sharing the trails with them. There will always be a**-hats in every subculture. But don’t throw the baby out with the bath water! Can’t we all just get along? Let’s try to at the very least. Things seem to have worked out well on Aspen Mountain for the last 22 years!
John Norman
Carbondale