Editor:
To every younger person who objects to older riders using class 1 e-bikes on singletrack, I say the following:
Like you, I once annually rode my nonmotorized mountain bike over Pearl Pass to Crested Butte for lunch and came back the same day over Star Saddle.
Like you, I once rode my nonmotorized mountain bike in the Leadville 100 (eight times).
Like you, I once raced in the Aspen Cycling Club (even won a race or two as a killer “B”).
Alas, that ship has sailed for me. Two of the things that continue to bring me joy as a 74-year-old are Medicare (thank you very much for subsidizing my healthcare) and riding my class 1 e-bike on the same singletrack I have ridden for the past 45 years. I feel blessed to still be riding singletrack at 74 and hope to continue for many more years. Serious disease or accident may stop me from riding my beloved singletrack, but condescending looks and tickets will not.
So to my younger friends, please remember that every dog has its day and your day will come too!
David Melton
Aspen