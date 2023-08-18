Editor:
I am not a class 1 e-mountain-bike rider. I am a 64-year-old local woman who loves riding my regular mountain bike on our single-track biking/hiking trails in both Snowmass and Aspen, and the commissioners should not allow any e-bikes on these trails.
Unlike Mr. Ian Long, I have not had “20 surgeries in five years,” as he wrote in 2022. But I do sympathize with him wanting to keep riding into his 70s, as my husband does. But allowing e-bikes on our single-track trails would just be too dangerous for everybody involved, and would increase the potential number of negative encounters for all the riders and hikers using the trails.
I am asking the county commissioners not to allow any electric-assist mountain bikes on single-track trails. My husband and I tend to ride our mountain bikes far more frequently than we ride our road bikes, just for the very reason of the added danger of so many e-bikers on Maroon Bells, Castle Creek Road and the Rio Grande Trail. They have turned a pleasant walk on the Rio Grande Trail into a perilous outing, and we all know what e-bikes have done to the Bells.
The same misbehavior exhibited by many e-bike riders is risky enough on paved road surfaces. I fear that the less nimble, faster, heavier e-bikes will increase the potential of cycling accidents on our single-track biking/hiking trails; as well as damaging the trails themselves. Do not allow e-bikes on single-track trails.
Kathryn Runge
Aspen