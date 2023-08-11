Editor:
This is a letter to all e-bikers in our valley, especially those who ride class 1 e-mountain bikes.
First, I want to state that the class 1 e-mountain bike is nothing like the class 1, 2 or 3 e-road bikes that we are seeing riding around town and on Maroon Creek Road. The class 1 e-mountain bike is basically a mountain bike with a small electric motor to give a boost, only when pedaling, and makes long and/or uphill rides a little easier.
Tahoe National Forest did a study last year comparing the class 1 e-mountain bikes with regular mountain bikes and concluded that there is so little difference between the two that it has opened up single-track trails to class 1 e-mountain bikes.
Last week, I was at Mammoth Mountain in California skiing in the mornings and riding their mountain bike trails in the afternoons. They have over 80 miles of single-track trails open to regular and class 1 e-mountain bikes. We should all follow their vision of what they have accomplished in providing one of the best multi-use parks I’ve ever had the privilege of riding.
Two months ago, I presented my vision of a multi-use trail system to Snowmass Village and Aspen with my proposal of designating some trails for class 1 e-mountain bikes, some trails for hiking only, some for equestrian-use only and maybe a trail for the disabled who ride adaptive mountain bikes. I also suggested that more one-way trails should be made for safety reasons. Most mountain bike parks have them.
I also have proposed implementing a fee system. Not only would a sticker on the bike (like the off-road stickers required for dirt bikes) prove that the e-bike is indeed a class 1, it would also help with the expense of signage and maintaining these trails.
Most people who don’t want e-bikes on “their” trails are young, athletic and everyday riders. Those of us who work 40 hours or more a week and can’t get out that often, or are aging, have asthma, had multiple joint replacements or other surgeries appreciate the slight boost we get from a pedal-assisted battery. Even in my younger years, I would have to stop numerous times to rest my legs. Remember when fat skis were introduced? They made skiing powder easier, and no one complained.
My e-mountain bike is just slightly faster going uphill, but only by 3-5 mph. Going downhill, I’m actually slightly slower, as my bike is heavier and less nimble. Regular mountain bikes not only are much lighter and maneuverable, they usually have younger riders.
Many studies (including from Tahoe National Forest) have shown that e-mountain bikes do no more damage to trails than regular bikes.
So I’m reaching out to all of you class 1 e-mountain bike riders to please contact the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners and ask them to allow us to ride some designated single-track trails. We class 1 e-mountain bikers are getting tired of having to drive over an hour to go ride single-track trails when we have trails right here. I’ve ridden mountain bike parks in eight states and two Canadian provinces without one negative comment from other riders.
There are enough trails around Aspen and Snowmass for all of us to share together.
Ian Long
Snowmass Village