Editor:
Re: Twin Acres Riding Stable. Another hearing on Aug. 1 is planned for this proposed development on Fender Road in Missouri Heights.
The subject property is approximately 100 acres which is subject to a conservation easement. The proposed development would be incompatible with the area and the terms of the easement agreement which severely restricts development on easement properties.
Eagle County has already had a hearing on this proposal without taking action. It's time for the commissioners to uphold the county land-use regulations and turn down this egregious commercial project.
Gary Auerbach
Evanston, Illinois