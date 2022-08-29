Editor:
Does history repeat itself in some way?
Could a hero of long ago return today?
Might Wyatt Earp and Bob Braudis
(Together forever where their God is)
Be one and the same, somehow?
A hero from then and one from now
In many ways they were the same
They broke the rules in justice’s name
Lawmen who lived a century apart
Each of them incredibly smart
One from Tombstone, the wild, wild West
One from Aspen, rich and blessed
Earp believed that destiny
What happens in life to you and me
Is what we are drawn into
While fate is what we run into
But who we are is what we do
And what we don’t is what we rue
So Earp and Braudis did it all
Their way, always standing tall
And when the future looks at the past
Braudis’ name must forever last
And his legend be respected
For breaking those rules he rejected
No matter what the Feds might say
(Oh, they detested the Braudis way)
He did right for one small town
And forever deserves Earp’s renown
Greg Lewis
Snowmass Village