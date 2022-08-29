Editor:

Does history repeat itself in some way?

Could a hero of long ago return today?

Might Wyatt Earp and Bob Braudis

(Together forever where their God is)

Be one and the same, somehow?

A hero from then and one from now

In many ways they were the same

They broke the rules in justice’s name

Lawmen who lived a century apart

Each of them incredibly smart

One from Tombstone, the wild, wild West

One from Aspen, rich and blessed

Earp believed that destiny

What happens in life to you and me

Is what we are drawn into

While fate is what we run into

But who we are is what we do

And what we don’t is what we rue

So Earp and Braudis did it all

Their way, always standing tall

And when the future looks at the past

Braudis’ name must forever last

And his legend be respected

For breaking those rules he rejected

No matter what the Feds might say

(Oh, they detested the Braudis way)

He did right for one small town

And forever deserves Earp’s renown

Greg Lewis

Snowmass Village