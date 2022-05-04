Editor:
350 Roaring Fork is reprising our Earth Day march at Carbondale’s First Friday, this Friday at 5 p.m. We want to celebrate our recent win compelling Xcel Energy to close their newest, least economical coal plant in Pueblo no later than 2031, four years and 16 million tons of CO2 sooner.
We also want to support “No Mow May,” a nationwide campaign to let your lawn grow for the sake of pollinators and the air. The celebration will be led by the New Orleans-style marching band, the Dandy Lions. Meet at Thunder River Theater Co., 67 Promenade in Carbondale. For more information visit 350 Roaring Fork on Facebook.
Will Hodges
Carbondale