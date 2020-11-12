Editor:
Did you know you can link your City Market card to LIFT-UP? When you do, a donation will be made to this worthy organization every time you shop, which is especially important at this time. COVID-19 has impacted our friends and neighbors, and more and more folks are becoming food insecure.
This would be a wonderful way to celebrate Thanksgiving. Please consider making a direct donation or linking your City Market card to LIFT-UP. Just visit the City Market website — it will only take a moment.
Marjorie MacDonald
Basalt