Editor:
Like Aspen Councilman Bill Guth, I too have zero issues with outdoor eating (“City of Aspen looks to chill ornamental gas heaters,” Sept. 12, Aspen Daily News).
But if Guth paid attention to the council discussion, he would have noticed that it was mainly about using outdoor propane heaters for their decorative look, while wasting energy and spewing air pollution over unpeopled spaces.
Valley residents value air and water quality highly. For example, the town of Basalt resident surveys put them at the top of the list. On the other hand, Guth says regulating the ornamental heaters’ waste and pollution, “… is virtue signaling at its worst.”
It should not be up to individual restaurant owners to decide on decorative heaters. Councilmembers Guth and Sam Rose don’t get it.
Warnings could be issued when city officials see heaters blasting out over unpeopled areas. Repeat offenders should be fined.
While this is a small issue, it is highly visible and symbolic of citizens’ environmental concerns, which Guth does not appear to share.
The council majority, John Doyle, Ward Hauenstein and Mayor Torre are on the right track. Basalt should follow suit.
Bernard Grauer
Basalt