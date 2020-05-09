Editor:
The deflationary recession of 1920 following the end of World War I, and the Spanish flu pandemic was the result of an unnecessary contractionary monetary policy of the Federal Reserve Bank. As such, a relaxed monetary policy, coupled with lower taxes and unemployment relief, led to rapid economic recovery. Once the manufacturing sector came back on track the country was able to get back on its feet very quickly. That was because in 1920, once there were goods available to sell, there were people to buy them. Simply put, demand kept pace with supply. Today, the problem is very different. Getting manufacturing back up might reduce the unemployment rate in the short run, but it may not help the economy recover. This is because in all likelihood demand will not keep pace with supply for two main reasons — a crisis of confidence and the changing zeitgeist of passion and purpose. People are buying less, and will continue to buy less than ever before even if goods become available at attractive prices. In my opinion, national aggregate demand for goods across the board will not reach the levels of two years ago, therefore getting the manufacturing sector working again may not be result in getting the economy up and running.
Dipika Rai
Aspen