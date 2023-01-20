Editor:
I’m sure if Don Rogers (The Aspen Times editor) spent some time at any one of the organizations that try to address the mental health crisis here in the valley (Mind Springs, Hope Center, AA, Aspen Strong, A Way Out) he’d rethink his most recent column (“Sure that’s Aspen’s soul spoiled?” Jan. 16). Wake up, Don, people are suffering here, and you flippantly write it off as a deficiency of soul, endemic to any individual who wants a better life and a more supportive community.
Bob Dennis
Aspen