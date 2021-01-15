Pitkin County continues rolling out the 1B phase of vaccinations — that is, to those in a second tier of first priority recipients, including firefighters and police, as well as those at least 70 years old (soon to be 65 and older, Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday). As more of our community becomes eligible to receive either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, we’ve become aware of myriad misinformation campaigns and viral (no pun intended) rumors that we feel should be addressed.
These are taken from one, albeit extensive, WhatsApp message one of our board members came across. They represent only the most egregious claims — originally in Spanish — out of the 20 that comprised the initial inaccurate message warning against receiving a COVID-19 vaccine (to read this editorial in Spanish, please visit www.aspendailynews.com).
Claim: For the first time in the history of vaccination, so-called next-generation mRNA vaccines directly intervene in the genetic material of the patient and thus change the individual genetic material, which represents genetic manipulation, something that has been prohibited and hitherto considered criminal.
From Harvard Health: An mRNA vaccine — the first COVID-19 vaccine to be granted emergency use authorization (EUA) by the FDA — cannot change your DNA. mRNA, or messenger RNA, is genetic material that contains instructions for making proteins. mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 contain man-made mRNA. Inside the body, the mRNA enters human cells and instructs them to produce the “spike” protein found on the surface of the COVID-19 virus. Soon after a cell makes the spike protein, the cell breaks down the mRNA into harmless pieces. At no point does the mRNA enter the cell’s nucleus, which is where our genetic material (DNA) lives.
Claim: You don’t need to get vaccinated if you stay healthy. Vaccines bring chemicals, heavy metals and a series of “bugs” that are only going to affect your health more in the medium and long term, both physically and mentally. It is your body and it is your right to decide on it and on your physical and mental health.
While we agree with the last point, vaccination is arguably one of medicine’s greatest feats. Each year, vaccines prevent between 2 and 3 million deaths worldwide, the WHO reports. In the last two centuries, “vaccines have eradicated smallpox, reduced global child mortality rates, and prevented countless birth defects and lifelong disabilities, such as paralysis from polio,” the United Nations agency explains. The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines represent the most recent chapter in an evolving story of medical achievement.
Claim: There is a worldwide union of doctors and scientists summoned, called Doctors and Scientists for the Truth, to expose the falsity of the handling that global health officials have given to the issue of the coronavirus.
After some research, we believe this claim is alluding to an October video that was published by a group called World Doctors Alliance, in which Elke De Klerk, a Dutch general practitioner, says on the video, “We do not have a pandemic” and calls COVID-19 a “normal flu virus.” YouTube removed the video as erroneous; however, portions of it continue to circulate on Facebook.
Claim: It’s not a real pandemic. The WHO changed the terminology referencing a pandemic just before COVID-19 was identified.
On March 11, the World Health Organization’s director-general declared COVID-19 a pandemic: “In the past two weeks, the number of cases of COVID-19 outside China has increased 13-fold, and the number of affected countries has tripled. There are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, and 4,291 people have lost their lives. Thousands more are fighting for their lives in hospitals,” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
That does not mean, of course, that every individual should be vaccinated. There are multilayered conversations to consider regarding vaccinations that go far deeper than any single editorial can adequately address. There is the question, for instance, of whether a moral obligation exists in a person’s choice to receive or not receive a vaccine — many vaccines that are regularly administered and have prevented untold suffering started with good-faith efforts from civilians willing to participate in trials for, in their estimation, both ethical and utilitarian purposes. Such trials led to the most recent weapon humanity has in combatting the pandemic. There may be good reasons, such as a sensitivity or allergy or religious belief, that prevent someone from taking part in such things.
Whatever the choice, we recognize it will be a deeply personal one. We hope and encourage that, if it makes sense to do so, that choice be one for not only individual preservation but also the greater good. After extensive research, it’s this board’s conclusion that the choice is to receive the vaccine, as one member of this board has already done and others plan to do so.
