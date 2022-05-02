On Tuesday, Aspen residents will vote for how best to handle emergency situations by choosing the next leaders of the organizations responsible for managing those situations. In March 2020, the community became intimately familiar — for the first time, for many — with the names of the members on our county’s public health board and community hospital’s board of directors. We think it’s fair to say none of those board members anticipated serving in their role during a pandemic.
Additionally, we’d guess nobody serving on the board of directors for the Aspen Fire Protection District foresaw that they’d be on the forefront of the battles already ensuing because of climate change. This is no longer a hypothetical, sometime-in-the-future, worst-case scenario. “Fire season” has been in the vernacular for several years — except each year it seems to start earlier, last longer and be more intense throughout its duration. Our hearts still break for those impacted by the Marshall Fire, which in December destroyed more than 1,100 homes through east Boulder County. Just a few weeks ago, Interstate 70 was shut down due to an albeit controllable wildfire in Gypsum, but it’s certainly not a good omen.
We don’t share these reminders to elicit fear or panic; rather, we share them as a reminder of the importance of voting in Tuesday’s special district elections. Both Aspen Valley Hospital and the Aspen Fire Protection District are managing big organizational shifts — AVH leadership recently celebrated the opening of the Steadman Clinic and Steadman Philippon Research Institute Willits location, a tangible manifestation of the partnership all parties announced in September 2020. Meanwhile, AFPD is managing its own growing pains, as paid and volunteer firefighters find a way to co-exist, potentially in the under-construction North 40 affordable housing project.
Those scenarios, at both AVH and AFPD, will require a board of directors that is laser focused on the organizations’ missions. The decisions made during those respective board meetings will determine how well managed the entities are and, by extension, how well each is able to perform its duties when a life-or-death scenario occurs.
As is so often the case, we’re impressed by the community’s engagement — there are seven candidates vying for the three open seats on the Aspen Fire board of directors, four candidates competing for three seats on the AVH board and in Snowmass, four candidates are seeking three open seats on the Snowmass Wildcat Fire Protection District. We don’t feel there’s a “bad” candidate, so in the spirit of hopefully ensuring not only a high level of voter participation in these special district elections but also highly informed votes, here’s a round-up of the candidates.
Three of the four candidates vying for a spot on the AVH board are actually protecting their existing seat at the table: incumbents Chuck Frias, B. Lee Schumaker and David Eisenstat. The challenger in the group is longtime Aspen broker Michael Buysse.
The Aspen Fire contest, too, includes three incumbents: Denis Murray, Steve Wertheimer and David “Wabs” Walbert. Architect Charles Cunniffe, Aspen Center for Environmental Studies Marketing Director Emily Taylor, Aspen police investigator (and five-year Aspen Fire volunteer) Ritchie Zah and Pitkin County sheriff’s deputy (also with an 18-year Aspen Fire career, including deputy fire chief) Parker Lathrop.
When it comes to Snowmass-Wildcat, Tuesday’s election will be the first contested one for the fire protection district since 2006. Incumbents William Boineau and Elizabeth Striegler will face newcomers Scott Arthur — though as a retired Snowmass-Wildcat firefighter/paramedic, he’s plenty familiar with the organization — and Greg Balko, a former AVH physician and 28-year Snowmass Fire veteran.
Ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. Tuesday — at a drop box in front of the Aspen Fire station on Hopkins Avenue; at the hospital on Castle Creek Road; or at the Snowmass Village fire station.
The Aspen Daily News editorial board is proudly a majority community-member board, with Samuel Bernal, Scott Freidheim and Dr. Kim Levin. David Cook, publisher, and Megan Tackett, editor, are the other two voting members, with Aspen Daily News co-owner Spencer McKnight serving as an alternate.