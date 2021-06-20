Editor:
I know we are planning to build a new jail/prison, but do we truly need that for these basic crimes? I truly don’t understand why a 30-year-old has to bring this up, but I guess I am fine as long as it’s being brought up. OK, hear me out, what if we saved that money on a new jail and helped the local school. … Gasp!
What if we educated the people, instead of locking them up, treating them like dogs, teaching them nothing, and then hoping for the best? We spend some money on a new field at AHS, and that is enough for the education system? How about instead of locking people up, we educate this new generation? What if we could keep the teachers we like?
I can go on for days on these rhetorical questions. I ask you to consider it, please. It is wild that in California, they have opened up two universities (in the CSU system), but opened up 23 prisons, since 1980. Why do we do this? You know how many universities? One. One university, to 22 prisons. That is wild. When was the last time AHS had an update? Can we please think about these proactive things, Aspen? Please.
Perrin Williams
Aspen