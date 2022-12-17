Editor:
If disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong wishes to be accepted as a benefactor for education, then he must take the first step. He needs to retract his current stance that he did nothing wrong in winning seven Tour de France titles and would do it all again.
On a 2012 Oprah Winfrey Show, he admitted to having a “flawed character” and took personal responsibility for his mistakes, only to disavow the apology as recently as 2020 in an ESPN TV series about him.
Armstrong had all his titles stripped and was banned for life from professional sports for a litany of unethical actions detailed in a U.S. Anti-Doping Authority report.
Not only did he dope, cheat and lie to the world for years, he was the ring leader of the most successful doping operation in sports and the distributor and enforcer of doping on his Tour team, according to the report.
The “Yahoo Sports” article (“Why Do We Keep Listening to Lance Armstrong) skewers Armstrong for his profanity-laced response to critics on the ESPN TV series and asks, “Why does this deceitful man, who did all these vile things, keep getting opportunities at redemption?”
Readers who ask, why raise Armstrong’s past history, should be asking him, “Why are you now walking back what you said on Oprah?”
He told Oprah, “I’ll spend the rest of my life trying to earn back trust and trying to apologize to people … for the rest of my life.”
Only a fulsome apology will rescue Armstrong from sports’ “Hall of Shame.”
Bernard Grauer
Basalt