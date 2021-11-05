Editor:
A big thank you to voters in the Roaring Fork School District for a decisive yes on 5B; 5B will help pay teachers and staff a living wage, allowing the district to recruit and retain great people.
We are deeply appreciative of all the campaign volunteers and generous donors who helped to make the campaign a success — thank you. Basalt Junior Girl Scout Troop No. 1690 said it best with their campaign signs: “Teachers are Worth it and Students Deserve it!”
Autumn Rivera, Mark Gould and Ellen Freedman
5B Campaign Committee co-chairs