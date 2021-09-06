Editor:
I would like to offer my personal experience in response to Suzanna Lee’s statement about the Pitkin County Public Health’s free COVID testing, “They mail their tests to Texas and have inconsistent result times, do not take appointments so it’s walk-in only midday weekdays in their back alley.” That is a false statement by Ms. Lee.
I have set up advance appointments on numerous occasions, and the test was administered very quickly by a very helpful staff. It took two minutes. I received my results in most cases in less than 24 hours, the longest it took was 48 hours. Very consistent result times. I greatly appreciate the county making this highly consistent and professional service available for free here in Aspen.
Joy West
Aspen