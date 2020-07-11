Editor:
It was a sad day, July 1, 2020, when Colorado legislators were joined by Gov. Jared Polis signing into law requiring that all eggs sold in the state must be from cage-free chickens. The legislation (HB20-1343) came from impassioned people who do not understand that it will not improve animal welfare nor will it improve food safety. It will, however, increase the price to Colorado consumers by nearly double.
The fake news is this new law will mean more chickens will die. The Coalition for Sustainable Egg Supply, after two years of analyzing the research on welfare, reported “Total accumulated mortality was highest in the cage-free system (11.5 percent), due to aggressive pecking and cannibalism. It was 4.7 percent in conventional cages.”
The fake news is this new law will mean more egg contamination. The U.S. Animal Health Association Oct. 17, 2017 Report stated: “Ascarids (round worms) are increasingly being found in cage-free operations with the concern being the possibility of a consumer finding an egg with a roundworm contained inside. Most all cage-free egg producers have had such an occurrence.” The article appearing in the 2014 Journal Food Control “Microbiological Contamination of Shell Eggs Produced in Conventional and Free-Range Housing Systems” concluded “The longer contact time with free-range hens, shavings and feces would explain the higher enterobacteriaceae counts on free-range eggs as compared to battery caged eggs.”
This new law is bad for consumers, chickens, the eggs produced and for Colorado.
Ken Klippen
President, National Association of Egg Farmers
Collegeville, Penn.