Editor:
Mr. Trump has never felt any obligation to his office, let alone to a nation that depends upon having a functioning presidency. Let’s face it. He is repulsive and obnoxious (his debate performance), but he is still the president and should set an example that gives us confidence that what he tells us is reliable. Every day since early January, Trump broke from the advice of scientists and his own medical advisors and refused to “mask up.” Moreover, his sycophants followed his lead. Every member of his family and his supporters who attended the debate cavalierly refused to wear a mask. Is this the penultimate example of Mr. Trump’s incompetence?
When the man puts his ego ahead of good judgment it is clearly time to rid the nation of the man. Really well past the time.
David Kahn
Boca Raton, Florida