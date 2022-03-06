Editor:
A big stretch of letter writer Steve Chase’s imagination went into his tale of our House Rep. Lauren Boebert’s misinformation (“Lack of leadership,” March 4) leading to a thousand COVID deaths in Mesa and Garfield counties.
Did she tell people not to get vaxxed? No. Did any school children die from her opposition to mask mandates? No. Lordy, Lordy, CNN and Joy Reid are rotting folks’ brains.
Ms. Boebert will win reelection because she stands for our individual freedom. She will win because she opposes all of Biden’s socialistic policies that are wrecking havoc in our country.
Bruno Kirchenwitz
Rifle