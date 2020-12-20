Editor:
Now that the Mask Gestapo has fully infiltrated our lives, everyone make sure to submit your affidavit with the Pitkin County Politburo if you’re possessed with the incurable desire to visit a county completely consumed with COVID hysteria.
Pitkin County has had two deaths from COVID — in March. How many have died from drugs and alcohol since? Yet our genius commissioners and governor feed their tax-rich addictions to alcohol and cannabis revenues while putting countless people out of business and will continue to do so. Must be nice to get your salaries off the backs of the hard-working people you are ruining.
I was a loyal Democrat for 30 years then became an Independent six years ago when it became clear most Democrats I had voted for didn’t really care any more about working-class Americans who follow the rules. Too few — including our sheriff and former President Obama (who I sadly voted for twice) — condemned the lawlessness of rioting, arson and looting when they could have made a difference. Instead they fanned the flames — literally — with incendiary comments like DiSalvo’s quote “In the last 300 years, we have not progressed at all on the issue of race.” I guess the millions of voters like me who voted for Obama don’t count, huh Joe?
If this type of behavior continues from Democrats, I will never vote Democrat again. The two-party system has destroyed this country. We need the American Centrist Party in 2022.
Want to be healthy? Embrace life. Live free or die.
David Johnson
Redstone