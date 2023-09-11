Editor:
(This letter also was sent to Mel Blumenthal in response to his column, “A man, his dog, a voiceless board and a shameless plug,” Sept. 8, Aspen Daily News.)
I agree. Part-time residents of Snowmass Village have sparse representation. We financially facilitate the lifestyle and amenities for full-timers.
Worse, the town manager presented false information at the recent tax relief
discussion, stating that Electric Pass Lodge in Base Village needs to "pay its own way" and most property owners pay 50-ish mills in tax levies. He alienated every part-time owner with his statements to give tax relief to a select few.
All 400-500 Base Village residential owners pay a 106.9-plus tax-mill levy. The taxes pay for the Lower Carriage Way snowmelt, our Wood Road/skier bridges, Skittles summer operations, the transit center, a public parking garage, Base Village public-use bathrooms and snowmelt, and more.
I pay those taxes and yet, when the developer wanted zoning exceptions for more condos by eliminating the 30,000-square-foot Aqua Center promised to and funded by Base Village owners, the Snowmass Town Council chose to gift the developer at the expense of the residential owners — what the developer wanted precisely, because part-time owners had no representation in the decision-making process. Our tax levy still contains the construction-debt burden for the nonexistent Aqua Center.
I encourage Snowmass to embrace part-time owners in the way that Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, has done, giving us the right to vote.
Pat Keefer
Snowmass Village and Texas