Editor:
Come on, RFTA. Bring back the posted schedules to your downvalley bus stops. Your new scheme of text and wait for a reply is stupid and doesn’t work. So please fire the idiot who came up with it. Go back to the printed schedules at all stops. The sign at the bus stop across from the Glenwood Springs City Market has been graffitied and is unreadable.
No one wants mess with their phone in order to know when the bus might arrive. Ditch the complicated embrace the simple.
Scott Brown
Woody Creek