We’ve often written in this column about the challenges of parenting. It doesn’t matter whether you have one child or five, the day-to-day demands (actually, even minute-to-minute) of bringing up children can often make us feel like a one-man band, keeping the beat of the drum with one foot, while simultaneously playing the harmonica, tambourine and guitar and singing along with it all at the same time. We feel stressed just thinking about that, so isn't it interesting that we wake up every morning as parents and, in effect, do exactly this, every day, and somehow think that we’re constantly expected to be exemplary and perfect?
We are here to let parents know that, while there will be moments of brilliance, most of the time, one of our instruments will be out of sync with the rest, and that’s OK. Life is complicated for us all, and the ups and downs of just existing in the world are many.
At a time of year when it’s easy to feel stale, it’s important to ground ourselves in some fundamentals. Ultimately, parenting children of any age — and this includes our adult children — is a constant push and pull of doing and saying things to support our children and our relationship with them — and at the same time, NOT doing things — holding back, waiting, allowing, listening.
This is very relevant to the wide range of issues we might call “mental health,” or even just how we feel and react. In our professional lives of early childhood and working with families who have children of all ages, we are currently seeing that many adults and children are tired and both mentally and emotionally stressed after the winter, and the pandemic — and in fact, just as many adults as children.
How should we talk about these things to our kids?
We have had a bruising couple of years, and even though we seem to have gone through the worst of the pandemic, things are still very complicated and bleak. Many people we speak to are still recovering from, and additionally are depressed by, the war in Europe and — closer to home — the rising cost of living and difficulties just making life work here in the valley.
Children as young as those in elementary school talk about anxiety, depression and stress. Sometimes they know about even harder things, like suicide. There seems to be a huge erosion of innocence and simplicity in kids’ lives, some of it undoubtedly thanks to the ever-present influence of technology and social media. This is complex stuff to process and, at the same time, as we must acknowledge and talk to children about their feelings, there is definitely an important balance of information and tone to strike.
There is also a reason not to share absolutely everything we ourselves experience with our younger children. They are sponges, picking up on the tiniest things we say, as well as watching and being responsive to our demeanors. The old-school way of hiding our feelings causes its own problems, but we should remember to impart thoughts in a careful way about what we and they are going through in an age-appropriate way that children can process and that contain some comfort and expression of resilience.
A parent recently said that he’d told his adolescent child, “the world is a brutal place,’ as a way — he thought — of preparing them for the realities of life. This really gave pause for thought. Of course, honesty is essential in parenting, but the words we use have tremendous power and children, who have very little ability to control the world around them, could feel pretty intimidated by a sentiment like this.
Consider talking to your children about the fact that we don’t all walk around feeling overjoyed and happy every day and that feeling blue and navigating ups and downs in relationships and in our lives is just part of being human and normal. Instead, let’s all focus on the things we can do to keep a sense of perspective, to cheer ourselves up, to find calm and even joy, to regulate our own moods even when it’s difficult — in short, to understand and manage our mental wellbeing. And that dealing with these things — a lifelong challenge for most of us — is what makes us stronger and more effective human beings.
Spring is a great time of renewal. Here’s hoping the warmer weather brings happy times for all our families.
