Editor:
The debate regarding the impact of the additional unemployment payments enacted by the Biden administration has caused many of those low-wage workers who were laid off to refuse to return to their old jobs. The data regarding the issue are not conclusive. The Wall Street Journal ran a detailed story July 16 on this which enabled the reader to compare the outcomes in states where the benefits were terminated (red states) with those were they were continued. (“Half of U.S. States Ended Federal Covid-Related Jobless Benefits Early. Here Is How They Compare With the Other Half.”) It turns out that the employment data for Colorado match the data for Texas, although the benefits continue here but not in Texas.
There is, though, a more threatening change to employers in all states which just took effect: The Child Tax Credit. Beginning July 15, most low-wage workers with children will begin receiving between $250 per child or $300 per child depending on age. The credits will likely allow many two-wage-earner families to become one wage earner with one parent staying home. This change could seriously reduce the pool of low-wage workers in the valley.
Those anticipating that the labor pool would increase when the added unemployment benefits ended are likely to be disappointed. The firms that do best in this environment will be those that treated their workers like family rather than replaceable cogs in a machine.
Philip Verleger
Denver