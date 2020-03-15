Editor:
The 15th annual Empty Bowls Dinner was a huge success! Wednesday, March 4, over 400-plus people from our community gathered at Bumps to share a simple meal of delicious soup, fresh bread and yummy desserts. Guests chose a bowl from over 450 hundred beautiful ceramic bowls that were handmade by students for their soup and to take home as a reminder that there are always empty bowls in the world.
All the money raised will be donated to Lift Up.
Everyone who participated in Empty Bowls 2020 left with a full tummy, a warm heart and a nourished soul. This event had a huge community presence, which is a reflection of the incredible community in which we live. We are so fortunate that our community supports the arts, education and children.
A special thanks to the Thrift Shop of Aspen. Thank you Bumps, Henrietta, Kendall and their staff were wonderful in every way. Thank you to all the amazing volunteers who gave time, energy and donations to make this project happen and thank you to all the students who created art from their hearts and gained an understanding of giving from the heart and the value of helping others..
The following were incredibly generous:
Bumps, Sage Snowmass Club, Village Tavern, Aspen Country Day School Cafe, Butcher’s Block, Jour de Fete, Cache Cache, Home Team BBQ, Jimmy’s, Big Wrap, Meat and Cheese, Caribou Club, Paradise and Clark’s Market.
Rae Lampe
Aspen Middle
Hilary Forsyth
Aspen Community
Paula Ponto
Country Day