Editor:
How can Aspen be a world-class resort with the great welcome on Main Street of the Old Main Street Bakery, and the blight of empty storefronts? Cooper Avenue “Mall” is a joke. What is the city doing to rectify this?
Leary O’Gorman
Carbondale
Get the best of The Aspen Daily News in your inbox. Our newsletters are free, and you can unsubscribe at any time.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Editor:
How can Aspen be a world-class resort with the great welcome on Main Street of the Old Main Street Bakery, and the blight of empty storefronts? Cooper Avenue “Mall” is a joke. What is the city doing to rectify this?
Leary O’Gorman
Carbondale
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.